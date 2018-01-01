{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>fit","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|fit:slim","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31937","facetValueName":"Slim","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31937","facetValueName":"Slim","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":16,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12102066","11536282","12038277","11204405","12038273","12105566","11932607","12095063","11933918","12056808","11936188","11922002"],"name":"男款 合身 服飾. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31937","facetValueName":"Slim","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31937","facetValueName":"Slim","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}