{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>staying cool","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|best for:staying cool","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For - Clothing","facetValueId":"12041","facetValueName":"Staying Cool","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For - Clothing","facetValueId":"12041","facetValueName":"Staying Cool","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11960026","11960010"],"name":"女性 保持乾爽 服飾. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For - Clothing","facetValueId":"12041","facetValueName":"Staying Cool","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetName":"Best For - Clothing","facetValueId":"12041","facetValueName":"Staying Cool","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

FLASH SALE 最高 6 折 結束時間：6 月 19 日晚上 11:59 (CST) 立即選購 查看詳細資料 NIKE 官方商店 免費國際寄送服務 滿 NT$6,000 即享免費國際寄送服務。 瞭解更多資訊。 30 天內免費退貨 現在就加入。 獲得專屬資訊與優惠 訂閱電子郵件