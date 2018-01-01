兒童 Nike Air Max 鞋款

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>air max","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|shoe technology:air max","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":11,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12126083","10950949","12126325","12125162","12125278","12125195","12125280","12125198","11971732","11830586"],"name":"兒童 Air Max 鞋款. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
兒童款 NIKE AIR MAX 訓練鞋
兒童款 Air Max 訓練鞋為男童及女童提供時尚感和舒適性。變化多端的設計和豐富絢爛的色彩任君挑選，為個人整體造型完美收尾。無論在學校或運動場活動，Air Sole 技術都能提供避震緩衝與保護功能。選購 Air Max 的男款及女款樣式，為全家人找到專屬訓練鞋。