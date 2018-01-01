{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>air force 1","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|collections:air force 1","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":11,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10033311","10005846","10005851","10005856","11950604","12394807","12394842","12394912","12394969","12394601","12394452"],"name":"兒童 Air Force 1 鞋款. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
兒童 Air Force 1 鞋款
11 品項