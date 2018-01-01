{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>running","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":23,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12184949","11591783","12125638","12125917","12125637","11398676","11951801","12125919","12125636","12126307","12126309","12521407"],"name":"兒童 跑步 鞋款. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
兒童款跑鞋和訓練鞋
穿上兒童款跑鞋和訓練鞋，讓下次跑步更加活躍有勁。選購各種 Nike 系列產品和技術，包括 Air Max、Lunarlon、Free 及 Zoom。尋找適合疾速奔馳、自然暢跑和舒適酷跑的最新款式。選擇兒童款跑步短褲和配件，讓您的跑步裝備更加齊全。瀏覽所有兒童款服飾與鞋款。