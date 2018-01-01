FLASH SALE 最高 6 折

結束時間：6 月 19 日晚上 11:59 (CST)

立即選購
查看詳細資料

NIKE 官方商店

FreeShipping.png

免費國際寄送服務

滿 NT$6,000 即享免費國際寄送服務。

瞭解更多資訊。
30DayFreeReturns.png

30 天內免費退貨

現在就加入。
EmailSignup.png

獲得專屬資訊與優惠

訂閱電子郵件

跑鞋

23 品項

排序依據

清除


(2)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

大童跑鞋

NT$ 4,500
1 色


(1)

Nike Star Runner

大童跑鞋

NT$ 1,759
2 色

Nike Star Runner

大童跑鞋

NT$ 2,200
1 色

Nike Star Runner

小童鞋款

NT$ 1,800
2 色

Nike Star Runner

嬰幼兒鞋款

NT$ 1,400
2 色


(1)

Nike Zoom Pegasus 34

大童跑鞋

NT$ 2,600 NT$ 1,559
2 色

Nike LunarSolo

大童跑鞋

NT$ 2,559
1 色

Nike Star Runner

小童鞋款

NT$ 1,800
3 色


(1)

Nike Star Runner

嬰幼兒鞋款

NT$ 1,400
3 色

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

小/大童跑鞋

NT$ 2,600
1 色

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

小/大童跑鞋

NT$ 2,600
1 色
量身訂製

Nike Free RN 2018 iD

大童跑鞋

NT$ 3,500
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製

兒童款跑鞋和訓練鞋

穿上兒童款跑鞋和訓練鞋，讓下次跑步更加活躍有勁。選購各種 Nike 系列產品和技術，包括 Air Max、Lunarlon、Free 及 Zoom。尋找適合疾速奔馳、自然暢跑和舒適酷跑的最新款式。選擇兒童款跑步短褲配件，讓您的跑步裝備更加齊全。瀏覽所有兒童款服飾與鞋款。

 

用 NIKEiD 客製化專屬兒童款跑鞋 >>