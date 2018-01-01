FLASH SALE 最高 6 折

結束時間：6 月 19 日晚上 11:59 (CST)

立即選購
查看詳細資料

NIKE 官方商店

FreeShipping.png

免費國際寄送服務

滿 NT$6,000 即享免費國際寄送服務。

瞭解更多資訊。
30DayFreeReturns.png

30 天內免費退貨

現在就加入。
EmailSignup.png

獲得專屬資訊與優惠

訂閱電子郵件

足球鞋

21 品項

排序依據

清除

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vortex III Neymar FG

大童硬地足球釘鞋

NT$ 1,700 NT$ 1,359
1 色

Nike Jr. MercurialX Victory VI Dynamic Fit Neymar TF

大童人工草地足球鞋

NT$ 1,599
1 色


(4)

Nike Jr. Mercurial Victory VI FG

小/大童硬地足球釘鞋

NT$ 1,900 NT$ 1,519
1 色


(6)

Nike Hypervenom Phantom 3 DF FG

大童硬地足球釘鞋

NT$ 4,900 NT$ 3,919
1 色

Nike Jr. Mercurial Victory VI Dynamic Fit Neymar FG

大童硬地足球釘鞋

NT$ 1,759
1 色
量身訂製

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

足球釘鞋

NT$ 3,150
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
量身訂製

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD

小/大童硬地足球釘鞋

NT$ 2,650
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy CR7

小/大童草地足球鞋

NT$ 2,100
1 色

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

小/大童硬地足球釘鞋

NT$ 2,800
1 色


(1)

Nike Jr. MagistaX Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It TF

小/大童人工草地足球鞋

NT$ 2,800
1 色

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy MG

小/大童多場地足球釘鞋

NT$ 2,000
1 色

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy

小/大童草地足球鞋

NT$ 6,700
1 色

兒童足球鞋

以 Nike 兒童足球鞋與訓練鞋迎接對手的挑戰。選購最新 Nike 鞋款，包括 Mercurial、Hypervenom、Magista 和 Tiempo。我們的精選系列包括針對硬地、軟地、草地和室內地面製作的足球鞋。以兒童足球運動裝備組合手套，讓您的足球行頭更形完美。瀏覽所有兒童服飾與鞋款。

 

選購所有兒童足球款式