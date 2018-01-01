{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>pants and tights>tights / leggings>kids","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"pants and tights:tights / leggings|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11200934","11985326"],"name":"兒童 緊身褲及內搭褲. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
緊身褲與內搭褲
2 品項
兒童緊身褲與內搭褲
Nike 兒童緊身褲讓您活動自如又輕鬆舒適。查看最新款式、顏色與設計。伸縮材質的設計提供您最佳的舒適度與活動範圍。選購全系列兒童長褲，包含女童內搭褲與男童長褲。