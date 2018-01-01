Erkek Giysiler

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>training","pageCount":8,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:training","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":85,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"4019e491-a7be-474c-afc9-4c16651356e3","title":"HER BEDEN VE BOYA UYGUN STİLLER","subtitle":"Farklı beden ve boy ölçülerine sahip her sporcuya uygun stiller.","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/evuiw4vogmo5wopsueyx/her-beden-ve-boya-uygun-stller.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"ALIŞVERİŞE BAŞLA","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/gb/en_gb/pw/mens-extended-size-gym-training/7puZon9Zpd9","colorTheme":"light","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["11929314","10723873","12100724","12105685","12105658","11961427","12117374","12101317","12186929","12186930","12284854","12104958"],"name":"Erkek Spor ve Antrenman Giysileri. Nike.com TR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Erkek Giysiler
85 Ürün
HER BEDEN VE BOYA UYGUN STİLLER
Farklı beden ve boy ölçülerine sahip her sporcuya uygun stiller.
ERKEK ANTRENMAN GİYSİLERİ
Nike erkek antrenman giysileriyle bir sonraki egzersizin için motive ol. Serin kalmana, sıcak kalmana veya terlememene yardımcı, çarpmalara karşı koruma sağlayan stilleri incele. Üst giyimden alt giyime, Dri-FIT ve Nike Pro stillerini burada bulabilirsin. Ekipmanlarını erkek antrenman ayakkabılarıyla tamamla.
