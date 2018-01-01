{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>sandals / flip flops","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|shoe type:sandals / flip flops","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":9,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12253768","12253855","11950430","11950426","10872043","11950590","10872044","11950427","11950436","11950433","11951019","11256218"],"name":"Çocuk Sandaletleri ve Terlikleri. Nike.com TR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Çocuk Sandaletler ve Terlikler
16 Ürün
ÇOCUK SANDALETLERİ
Nike çocuk sandaletleri sıcak havalar için idealdir. Düz terliklerden parmak arası terliklere kadar birçok erkek çocuk ve kız çocuk stili sunuyoruz. Bebekten ilkokul yaşına kadar uzanan numara seçenekleri seni bekliyor. Tüm çocuk ayakkabılarını inceleyerek erkek çocuk ve kız çocuk ayakkabısı seçeneklerinin hepsini gör.
