{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>roshe","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|collections:roshe","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12112396"],"name":"Roshe Çocuk Ayakkabıları. Nike.com TR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Çocuk Roshe Ayakkabılar
1 Ürün
NIKE ROSHE ÇOCUK AYAKKABILARI
Roshe One çocuk ayakkabıları her duruma uygundur. Stili, desteği ve yastıklamasıyla okulda veya dışarıda gün boyu giyebilirsin. Erkek çocuklar ve kız çocuklar için sunulan çeşitli renk ve desenleri keşfet. Tüm aile için Roshe mi arıyorsun? Erkekler ve kadınlar için stilleri incele.