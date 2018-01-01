{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>running","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":53,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12126307","12126309","11951645","12125229","11834851","12157685","11595986","12290771","12129777","12118658","12086786","12126182"],"name":"Çocuk Koşu Ayakkabılar. Nike.com TR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Koşu Ayakkabıları
53 Ürün
ÇOCUK KOŞU AYAKKABILARI VE ANTRENMAN AYAKKABILARI
Çocuk koşu ayakkabıları ve antrenman ayakkabılarıyla koşularına güç kat. Air Max, Lunarlon, Free ve Zoom gibi Nike koleksiyonlarını ve teknolojilerini incele. Hızlı koşmak, doğal koşmak ve rahat koşmak için tasarlanan en yeni stilleri gör. Çocuk koşu şortları ve aksesuarlarıyla koşu ekipmanını tamamla. Tüm çocuk giysilerine ve ayakkabılarına göz at.