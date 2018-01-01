Ayakkabılar

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>soccer/football","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:soccer/football","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":56,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12209736","12209604","12209608","12209707","12209685","12209601","12209668","12269489","12473766","12209704","12209514","12269474"],"name":"Çocuk Kramponları\tBotas de fútbol para niños. Nike.com TR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
ÇOCUK KRAMPONLARI
Rakiplerini Nike çocuk kramponları, ayakkabıları ve antrenman ayakkabılarıyla alt et. Mercurial, Hypervenom, Magista ve Tiempo gibi en yeni Nike stillerini incele. Kuru çim zemin, yumuşak zemin, halı saha ve salon zeminleri için üretilen krampon seçeneklerimize göz at. Çocuk futbol formaları ve eldivenleriyle futbol ekipmanını tamamla. Tüm çocuk giysilerine ve ayakkabılarına göz at.