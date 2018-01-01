Ayakkabılar

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>basketball","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":10,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12130970","12247404","12266454","12130206","12236411","12247399","11951688","11400803","11400711","11549455"],"name":"Çocuk Basketbol Ayakkabıları. Nike.com TR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
ÇOCUK BASKETBOL AYAKKABILARI
Nike çocuk basketbol ayakkabıları, ultra hafif yapılarıyla destek sunmak ve ayaklarını çarpma etkilerinden korumak için tasarlanıyor. Bu stillerde rahatlık, yastıklama, destek ve dayanıklılık sunmak için Hyperfuse yapı, Flywire, Lunarlon yastıklama ve diğer yenilikçi teknolojiler bulunuyor. Erkek ve kadın basketbol ayakkabılarını incele.