{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>tops and t-shirts>kids","pageCount":26,"searchList2":"tops and t-shirts:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":301,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12263881","11049219","11113021","11531227","12230206","12132135","12171952","12102245","12132107","12171622","12171621","12122326"],"name":"Çocuk Üstleri ve Tişörtleri. Nike.com TR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Çocuk Üstler ve Tişörtler
301 Ürün
ÇOCUK ÜSTLERİ VE TİŞÖRTLERİ
En yeni Nike stillerinin yer aldığı Nike çocuk üstleri ve tişörtleriyle tarzını yansıt. Hem sportif hem de günlük kullanıma uygun stilleri, renkleri ve tasarımları incele. Rahat kesimli üstlerimiz ve tişörtlerimiz, hafif kumaşlar ve malzemelerden üretilir. Hem kız çocuklar hem de erkek çocuklar için Nike çocuk üstleri ve tişörtleri mevcuttur. Tüm Nike çocuk giysilerine ve ayakkabılarına göz at.
Tüm çocuk stillerini incele >>