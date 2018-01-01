0803_B2S_Bags_Backpacks_PWH.jpg

EKİPMANLARINI
KOLAYCA TAŞI Eşyalarını çantaya koy.
Fermuarı çek. Ve çantayı
yanına al. Eşyalarını
şık bir şekilde taşı.

Çocuk Çantalar ve Sırt Çantaları

Nike Elemental

Çocuk Sırt Çantası

119,90 ₺
2 Renk

Nike Elemental

Çocuk Sırt Çantası

119,90 ₺
9 Renk

+ Daha Fazla

Nike Brasilia Just Do It

Çocuk Sırt Çantası (Mini Boy)

99,90 ₺
7 Renk

Nike Graphic

Çocuk Spor Çantası

49,90 ₺
4 Renk

Nike Gym Club

Çocuk Spor Çantası

149,90 ₺
1 Renk

Nike Vapor Sprint

Çocuk Spor Çantası

169,90 ₺
2 Renk

CR7

Çocuk Sırt Çantası

169,90 ₺
1 Renk

Paris Saint-Germain Stadium

Futbol Sırt Çantası

169,90 ₺
1 Renk
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Antrenman Spor Çantası (Orta Boy)

169,90 ₺
1 Renk
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Antrenman Spor Çantası (Küçük Boy)

149,90 ₺
4 Renk

Nike Brasilia

Antrenman Spor Çantası (Ekstra Küçük Boy)

119,90 ₺
3 Renk

Nike Brasilia

Antrenman Spor Çantası

49,90 ₺
2 Renk

ÇOCUK ÇANTALARI VE SIRT ÇANTALARI

İster kitap ister spor ekipmanı taşı, ihtiyacın olanı Nike çocuk sırt çantaları ve çantaları arasında bulacaksın. Klasik sırt çantaları, kordonlu çantalar, spor çantaları ve diğer çantalar arasından seçim yap. Dayanıklı çantalarımız geniş kullanım alanına, nefes alabilen file ceplere, fermuarlı ceplere ve rahat bir kullanım deneyimi sunmak için dolgulu askılara sahiptir. Bazı modellerde ıslak/kuru eşya bölmesi ve ekipmanları yağmurdan korumak için suya dayanıklı kaplama bulunur. Nike çocuk sırt çantaları ve çantaları hem erkek çocuk hem de kız çocuk stillerinde mevcuttur.

 

