Çocuk Çantalar ve Sırt Çantaları

ÇOCUK ÇANTALARI VE SIRT ÇANTALARI
İster kitap ister spor ekipmanı taşı, ihtiyacın olanı Nike çocuk sırt çantaları ve çantaları arasında bulacaksın. Klasik sırt çantaları, kordonlu çantalar, spor çantaları ve diğer çantalar arasından seçim yap. Dayanıklı çantalarımız geniş kullanım alanına, nefes alabilen file ceplere, fermuarlı ceplere ve rahat bir kullanım deneyimi sunmak için dolgulu askılara sahiptir. Bazı modellerde ıslak/kuru eşya bölmesi ve ekipmanları yağmurdan korumak için suya dayanıklı kaplama bulunur. Nike çocuk sırt çantaları ve çantaları hem erkek çocuk hem de kız çocuk stillerinde mevcuttur.