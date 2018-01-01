ออกแบบพิเศษ Nike Air Max รองเท้า

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>air max","pageCount":7,"searchList2":"shoes:|gated:custom:customise with nikeid|shoe technology:air max","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":24,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12543310","12543324","12543296","12543317","12543868","12543875","12543963","12543977","12543970","12543949","12525676","12525746"],"name":"รองเท้า Air Max ออกแบบเอง. Nike.com TH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
รองเท้า AIR MAX ออกแบบเองได้จาก NIKEiD
เพิ่มลูกเล่นส่วนตัวลงใน Nike Air Max ที่ยืดหยุ่นและลดแรงกระแทก ออกแบบรองเท้า Air Max เองได้ด้วย NIKEiD เลือกจากสไตล์และสีสันหลากหลายเพื่อสร้างสรรค์รองเท้าในแบบคุณ ปรับแต่งรองเท้า Nike รุ่นคลาสสิกที่ยืนหยัดเหนือการเวลา