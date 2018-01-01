ออกแบบพิเศษ บาสเก็ตบอล รองเท้า

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>basketball>customise with nikeid","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:basketball|gated:custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":15,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12523940","12407124","12288282","12288298","12288314","12288381","12288468","12288402","12288242","12519513","12576530","12555078"],"name":"รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลออกแบบเอง. Nike.com TH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

ออกแบบเอง LeBron Soldier XII iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 5,500 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kobe A.D. iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลผู้ชาย 7,800 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kobe A.D. iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 7,800 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kobe A.D. iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 7,800 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kobe A.D. iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 7,800 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kobe A.D. iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 7,800 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kobe A.D. iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 7,800 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kobe A.D. iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 7,800 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kobe A.D. iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 7,800 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kobe A.D. iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 7,800 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง LeBron Soldier XII iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลผู้ชาย 5,500 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD ออกแบบเอง Kyrie 4 iD รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล 5,200 THB ออกแบบเอง ออกแบบเองด้วย NIKEiD SHOP ALL