FLASH SALE ลดสูงสุดถึง 40%

สิ้นสุดวันที่ 19 มิถุนายน เวลา 23.59 น. (ICT)

เลือกซื้อเลย
ดูรายละเอียด

ร้านค้าอย่างเป็นทางการของ Nike

FreeShipping.png

ส่งมอบสินค้าระหว่างประเทศถึงมือคุณฟรี

สำหรับคำสั่งซื้อตั้งแต่ 7,500 บาทขึ้นไป

ดูรายละเอียด
30DayFreeReturns.png

ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

สมาชิกรับสิทธิ์ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

เข้าร่วมเลย
EmailSignup.png

รับสิทธิพิเศษและข้อเสนอล่าสุด 

ลงทะเบียน

เด็ก Jordan รองเท้า

16 รายการ

เรียงตาม

ล้าง


(52)

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low

รองเท้าเด็กโต

4,200 THB
1 สี

Air Jordan 3 Retro OG

รองเท้าเด็กโต

4,600 THB
1 สี


(2)

Air Jordan 9 Retro

รองเท้าเด็กโต

4,600 THB
2 สี


(4)

Air Jordan XI Retro Three-Quarter

รองเท้าเด็กโต

5,400 THB
1 สี

Air Jordan 6 Retro CNY

รองเท้าเด็กโต

4,600 THB
1 สี


(1)

Air Jordan 13 Retro Low

รองเท้าเด็กโต - จำกัดไม่เกินหนึ่งคู่รองเท้าต่อลูกค้าหนึ่งท่าน

4,000 THB สินค้าหมด
1 สี

Air Jordan 14 Retro

รองเท้าเด็กโต (3.5y-7y)

4,600 THB
1 สี


(1)

Air Jordan 3 Retro

รองเท้าเด็ก

4,600 THB
1 สี


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลเด็กโต

4,600 THB 3,219 THB
1 สี

Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Cool Blue”

รองเท้าเด็กโต

4,900 THB 2,939 THB
2 สี


(1)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Flyknit

รองเท้าเด็กโต

4,600 THB 2,759 THB
2 สี


(2)

Air Jordan 12 Retro

รองเท้าเด็กโต

4,600 THB 2,759 THB
1 สี