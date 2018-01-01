FLASH SALE ลดสูงสุดถึง 40%

สิ้นสุดวันที่ 19 มิถุนายน เวลา 23.59 น. (ICT)

เลือกซื้อเลย
ดูรายละเอียด

ร้านค้าอย่างเป็นทางการของ Nike

FreeShipping.png

ส่งมอบสินค้าระหว่างประเทศถึงมือคุณฟรี

สำหรับคำสั่งซื้อตั้งแต่ 7,500 บาทขึ้นไป

ดูรายละเอียด
30DayFreeReturns.png

ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

สมาชิกรับสิทธิ์ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

เข้าร่วมเลย
EmailSignup.png

รับสิทธิพิเศษและข้อเสนอล่าสุด 

ลงทะเบียน

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอล

8 รายการ

เรียงตาม

ล้าง


(52)

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low

รองเท้าเด็กโต

4,200 THB
1 สี


(3)

LeBron 15

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลเด็กโต

5,100 THB
3 สี


(1)

Nike Zoom KDX

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลเด็กโต

4,200 THB
1 สี


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลเด็กโต

2,000 THB 1,599 THB
1 สี


(1)

Air Jordan 13 Retro Low

รองเท้าเด็กโต - จำกัดไม่เกินหนึ่งคู่รองเท้าต่อลูกค้าหนึ่งท่าน

4,000 THB สินค้าหมด
1 สี


(6)

LeBron Soldier XI

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลเด็กโต

3,700 THB
1 สี


(1)

Kyrie 4 Mamba

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลเด็กโต

3,300 THB
1 สี


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลเด็กโต

4,600 THB 3,219 THB
1 สี

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลของเด็ก

รองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลเด็ก Nike ดีไซน์เพื่อช่วยปกป้องเท้าคุณจากแรงกระทบ และมอบการรองรับเบาพิเศษ ทุกคู่ยังมีโครงสร้างHyperfuse วัสดุFlywire การลดแรงกระแทก Lunarlon และนวัตกรรมเทคโนโลยีเพื่อความสบาย การทรงตัว และความทนทาน เลือกซื้อรองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลสำหรับบุรุษ และสตรี

 

ออกแบบรองเท้าบาสเก็ตบอลของคุณเองด้วย NIKEiD >> 