FLASH SALE ลดสูงสุดถึง 40%

สิ้นสุดวันที่ 19 มิถุนายน เวลา 23.59 น. (ICT)

เลือกซื้อเลย
ดูรายละเอียด

ร้านค้าอย่างเป็นทางการของ Nike

FreeShipping.png

ส่งมอบสินค้าระหว่างประเทศถึงมือคุณฟรี

สำหรับคำสั่งซื้อตั้งแต่ 7,500 บาทขึ้นไป

ดูรายละเอียด
30DayFreeReturns.png

ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

สมาชิกรับสิทธิ์ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

เข้าร่วมเลย
EmailSignup.png

รับสิทธิพิเศษและข้อเสนอล่าสุด 

ลงทะเบียน

เด็กผู้ชาย ฟุตบอล เสื้อผ้า

19 รายการ

เรียงตาม

ล้าง


(1)

Chelsea FC Stadium Home ปี 2017/18

เสื้อแข่งฟุตบอลเด็กโต

2,200 THB
1 สี

Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home ปี 2017/18

เสื้อแข่งฟุตบอลเด็กโต

2,200 THB
1 สี

FC Barcelona เกมเหย้าปี 2017/18

เสื้อแข่งฟุตบอลเด็กโต

2,200 THB
1 สี


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

เสื้อฟุตบอลเด็กโต

700 THB 559 THB
1 สี


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

กางเกงฟุตบอลขาสั้นเด็กโต

700 THB
3 สี

2018 England Stadium Away

เสื้อแข่งฟุตบอลเด็กโต

2,200 THB
1 สี

2018 FFF Stadium Home

เสื้อแข่งฟุตบอลเด็กโต

2,200 THB
1 สี

2018 Brasil CBF Stadium Home

เสื้อแข่งฟุตบอลเด็กโต

2,200 THB
1 สี

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

เสื้อฟุตบอลแขนสั้นเด็กโต

1,700 THB
1 สี

FC Barcelona Nike Breathe Squad

เสื้อฟุตบอลแขนสั้นเด็กโต

1,300 THB
1 สี

Brasil CBF Crest

เสื้อยืดเด็กโต (ชาย)

850 THB
1 สี

England Crest

เสื้อยืดเด็กโต (ชาย)

850 THB
1 สี