FLASH SALE ลดสูงสุดถึง 40%

สิ้นสุดวันที่ 19 มิถุนายน เวลา 23.59 น. (ICT)

เลือกซื้อเลย
ดูรายละเอียด

ร้านค้าอย่างเป็นทางการของ Nike

FreeShipping.png

ส่งมอบสินค้าระหว่างประเทศถึงมือคุณฟรี

สำหรับคำสั่งซื้อตั้งแต่ 7,500 บาทขึ้นไป

ดูรายละเอียด
30DayFreeReturns.png

ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

สมาชิกรับสิทธิ์ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

เข้าร่วมเลย
EmailSignup.png

รับสิทธิพิเศษและข้อเสนอล่าสุด 

ลงทะเบียน

สตรี Dri-FIT เสื้อผ้า

73 รายการ

เรียงตาม

ล้าง

Nike Indy Breathe

สปอร์ตบราผู้หญิงรองรับน้อย

1,400 THB
2 สี

Nike Motion Adapt

สปอร์ตบราผู้หญิงรองรับสูง

2,000 THB
2 สี

Nike Gyakusou

บราผู้หญิงรองรับปานกลาง

2,000 THB
2 สี

Nike Classic Cross Back

สปอร์ตบราผู้หญิง

1,400 THB
2 สี


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

กางเกงวิ่งรัดรูป 25.5 นิ้วผู้หญิง

2,600 THB
1 สี

Nike Pro Intertwist

เสื้อกล้ามเทรนนิ่งผู้หญิง

1,200 THB
2 สี

Nike Tailwind Run Division

เสื้อกล้ามวิ่งผู้หญิง

1,600 THB
2 สี

Nike Elevate

กางเกงวิ่งขาสั้น 3 นิ้วผู้หญิง

1,200 THB
2 สี

Nike Flex

เสื้อแจ็คเก็ตวิ่งผู้หญิง

3,500 THB
1 สี

Nike Speed

กางเกงวิ่งรัดรูป 25 นิ้วผู้หญิง

2,400 THB
3 สี

Nike Pro Crossover

กางเกงเทรนนิ่งขาสั้น 5 นิ้วผู้หญิง

1,200 THB
1 สี

Nike Miler

เสื้อวิ่งแขนสั้นผู้หญิง

1,400 THB
3 สี