FLASH SALE ลดสูงสุดถึง 40%

สิ้นสุดวันที่ 19 มิถุนายน เวลา 23.59 น. (ICT)

เลือกซื้อเลย
ดูรายละเอียด

ร้านค้าอย่างเป็นทางการของ Nike

FreeShipping.png

ส่งมอบสินค้าระหว่างประเทศถึงมือคุณฟรี

สำหรับคำสั่งซื้อตั้งแต่ 7,500 บาทขึ้นไป

ดูรายละเอียด
30DayFreeReturns.png

ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

สมาชิกรับสิทธิ์ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

เข้าร่วมเลย
EmailSignup.png

รับสิทธิพิเศษและข้อเสนอล่าสุด 

ลงทะเบียน

สตรี เทนนิส เสื้อผ้า

4 รายการ

เรียงตาม

ล้าง

NikeCourt Pure

เสื้อเทนนิสผู้หญิง

1,700 THB 1,359 THB
1 สี

NikeLab Collection

สปอร์ตบราผู้หญิงรองรับปานกลาง

1,700 THB
2 สี

Nike Classic Cross Back

สปอร์ตบราผู้หญิง

1,400 THB
2 สี

Nike Zip

สปอร์ตบราผู้หญิงรองรับปานกลาง

1,900 THB 1,519 THB
1 สี