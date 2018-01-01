วิ่ง เสื้อผ้า

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>running","pageCount":7,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":80,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12109253","12109028","11946928","12109488","11963162","12281763","12269424","12109533","12108379","12108456","12108613","12281767"],"name":"เสื้อผ้าวิ่ง. Nike.com TH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
เสื้อผ้าวิ่ง
เสื้อผ้าวิ่งของ Nike มีทั้งเสื้อและกางเกงสำหรับใส่วิ่งในทุกสภาพอากาศ คุณจะพบผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุดทั้งเสื้อ กางเกง กางเกงรัดรูป เสื้อแจ็คเก็ต ถุงเท้า และอื่นๆ เทคโนโลยี Nike Dri-FIT ในเสื้อผ้าวิ่งของเราช่วยซับเหงื่อออกจากร่างกายของคุณเพื่อให้ระเหยได้เร็วขึ้น ทำให้ตัวคุณแห้งสบาย และมีสมาธิจดจ่ออยู่กับการวิ่งมากขึ้น บางสไตล์เป็นฉนวนรักษาอุณหภูมิและกันน้ำเพื่อช่วยให้คุณอบอุ่นและแห้งสบายในวันที่อากาศหนาวหรือฝนตก เสื้อผ้าวิ่งของ Nike และ Nike+ Run Club Training Plans ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้คุณวิ่งได้ดีที่สุด ไม่ว่าเป้าหมายและระยะทางของคุณจะไกลแค่ไหน ซื้อเสื้อผ้าวิ่งของ Nike ที่เราคัดสรรมาให้ทุกแบบ ยังมีจำหน่ายสำหรับบุรุษ สตรี และ เด็ก