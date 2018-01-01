FLASH SALE ลดสูงสุดถึง 40%

สิ้นสุดวันที่ 19 มิถุนายน เวลา 23.59 น. (ICT)

เลือกซื้อเลย
ดูรายละเอียด

ร้านค้าอย่างเป็นทางการของ Nike

FreeShipping.png

ส่งมอบสินค้าระหว่างประเทศถึงมือคุณฟรี

สำหรับคำสั่งซื้อตั้งแต่ 7,500 บาทขึ้นไป

ดูรายละเอียด
30DayFreeReturns.png

ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

สมาชิกรับสิทธิ์ส่งคืนฟรีภายใน 30 วัน 

เข้าร่วมเลย
EmailSignup.png

รับสิทธิพิเศษและข้อเสนอล่าสุด 

ลงทะเบียน

บุรุษ วิ่ง เสื้อผ้า

32 รายการ

เรียงตาม

ล้าง

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

เสื้อวิ่งแขนสั้นผู้ชาย

2,200 THB
4 สี

Nike Distance 2-in-1

กางเกงวิ่งขาสั้น 7 นิ้วผู้ชาย

1,700 THB
2 สี

Nike Run Division Rise 365

เสื้อวิ่งแขนสั้นผู้ชาย

1,600 THB
2 สี

Nike Run Division Flex Stride 2-in-1

กางเกงวิ่งขาสั้น 7 นิ้วผู้ชาย

2,000 THB
2 สี

Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365

เสื้อวิ่งแขนสั้นผู้ชาย

1,600 THB
8 สี

+ เพิ่มเติม

Nike Distance

กางเกงวิ่งขาสั้นมีซับใน 5 นิ้วผู้ชาย

1,600 THB
3 สี

Nike Flex Stride Flash

กางเกงวิ่งขาสั้นมีซับใน 7 นิ้วผู้ชาย

1,700 THB
1 สี

Nike Dri-FIT

เสื้อยืดวิ่งผู้ชาย

1,100 THB
1 สี

Nike Flex Stride 2-in-1

กางเกงวิ่งขาสั้น 5 นิ้วผู้ชาย

1,700 THB
2 สี

Nike Challenger

กางเกงวิ่งขาสั้นมีซับใน 7 นิ้วผู้ชาย

1,200 THB
2 สี

Nike Dri-FIT Phenom

กางเกงวิ่ง 27 นิ้วผู้ชาย

3,100 THB
2 สี

Nike Power Tech

กางเกงวิ่งรัดรูป 27 นิ้วผู้ชาย

2,800 THB
2 สี