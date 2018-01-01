{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>golf","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:golf","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":6,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11922002","12093332","11550513","12093368","11198513","11621921"],"name":"กอล์ฟ เสื้อผ้า. Nike.com TH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
เสื้อผ้าเล่นกอล์ฟ
เสื้อผ้ากอล์ฟจาก Nike มอบที่สุดของความสบายและการระบายอากาศในสนามกอล์ฟ ไม่ว่าคุณกำลังมองหาเสื้อแจ็คเก็ต กางเกงขายาว กางเกงขาสั้น หรือเครื่องแต่งกายเล่นกอล์ฟแบบดั้งเดิมอื่นๆ คุณจะสามารถค้นหาเสื้อผ้ากอล์ฟของบุรุษ ของสตรี และของเด็กได้ทุกระดับทักษะ ตั้งแต่มือใหม่ไปจนถึงขั้นสูง แห้งสบายด้วยผ้าซับความชื้นสำหรับการเล่นในสภาพอากาศอบอุ่นและหนาวเย็น