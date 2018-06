2. ALWAYS START WITH YOUR MOST IMPORTANT GOAL AND WORK BACKWARDS FROM THERE.





Ask yourself, "What do I want to do?" You can get faster and run a marathon. You can run longer and race a 5k. You can run faster and longer and not race at all! The choice is yours. Once you know what you're aiming to accomplish, you have to be realistic about what's required physically and mentally in order to reach that goal. And then find a training plan that will take you from point A to B in the amount of time provided. Give yourself mile markers (other races, specific workouts, etc.) throughout your training to make sure you're still on track. You can totally do a 5k on your way to that marathon or a mile tempo run pre-5K.