Marvin&#39;s on a Mission
MARVIN’S SEARCH FOR THE SUPER.FLY 4 Marvin is out to destroy Earth again, and with the release of the Super.Fly 4, he may have finally found his secret weapon. After learning its FlightSpeed technology for explosive liftoff, Marvin believes it has enough power to obliterate other worlds.
First, he plans to find Blake Griffin and challenge him to the ultimate dunk contest — winner takes Earth. Once Marvin has the Super.Fly 4, he intends to use its Earth-shattering power to disintegrate the planet.

THE GREAT WALL TO WALL SEARCH Wondering where to begin, Marvin and the Instant Martians start their search for the Super.Fly 4 at one of The Seven World Wonders.

ROAMING IN RIO While the Instant Martians are busy taking in the sights, Marvin roams the beaches of Rio trying to spot the Super.Fly 4.

PROBING PARIS After no luck the ground, Marvin and the Instant Martians go to Paris and patrol the air in hopes of finding Blake flying high in the sky.

UNLUCKY IN VEGAS With no signs of the Super.Fly 4, Marvin decides to roll the dice in Las Vegas. After finding no clues, Marvin becomes frustrated with his crew of Instant Martians, and threatens them with his ray gun.

VENICE NOT VENUS  Although Venice Beach wasn’t what the Martians were expecting, they finally
find that Blake Griffin fellow with the most powerful shoes in the universe.
Marvin battles Blake in an intergalactic dunk contest for the power inside
Super.Fly 4, with the fate of Planet Earth hanging in the balance.

Marvin vs Blake
“USING YOUR OWN JORDAN TECHNOLOGY AGAINST YOU, I WILL FINALLY COMPLETE MY MISSION.” — MARVIN THE MARTIAN

“IT IS FLATTERING THAT YOU EARTHLINGS HAVE  BEEN INFLUENCED BY OUR GREATNESS.” — MARVIN THE MARTIAN

