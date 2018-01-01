Tennis Clothing

8 Items

Sort By

Clear

NikeCourt AeroReact Rafael Nadal Challenger

Men's Tennis Top

S$145

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Top

S$75 S$60

Nike Classic Cross Back

Women's Sports Bra

S$55

Nike Classic Cross Back

Women's Sports Bra

S$55

NikeCourt Flex

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

S$75

NikeLab Collection

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

S$75

NikeLab Collection

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

S$75

Nike Zip

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

S$79 S$65

TENNIS CLOTHES & APPAREL

Live tennis all day, every day with tennis clothes & apparel from Nike.com. Built for optimum mobility, Nike tennis apparel keeps you comfortable both on and off the court. Shop men's and women's tennis clothing like skirts & dresses, shorts, shirts and more. Finish your look with Nike tennis shoes & gear.

 

Explore NikeCourt, your inside access to all things tennis >>