Custom Nike Air Shoes

57 Items

Sort By

Clear
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 iD

Men's Running Shoe

S$299
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 iD

Women's Running Shoe

S$299
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Shoe

S$169
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Shoe

S$279
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Shoe

S$189
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air Huarache iD

Shoe

S$189
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Shoe

S$169
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE


(2)

Nike Air Presto iD

Shoe

S$229
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Shoe

S$289
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Shoe

S$199
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Shoe

S$159
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air Huarache iD

Men's Shoe

S$189
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD