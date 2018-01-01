FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm SGT

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of S$75 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now

Men's Tech Fleece Clothing

13 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Hoodie

S$199

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

S$159

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

S$159

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

S$159

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

S$159

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Hoodie

S$199

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Hoodie

S$89

Golden State Warriors Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Hoodie

S$89

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Hoodie

S$199 S$160

Nike Sportswear Modern

Men's Hoodie

S$119 S$94.99

Nike Sportswear Modern

Men's Hoodie

S$119 S$94.99

Nike Sportswear Modern

Men's Joggers

S$99 S$80