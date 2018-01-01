FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm SGT

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of S$75 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now

Men's Slim Clothing

17 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike Dri-FIT LeBron

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

S$85
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

S$159
4 Colours

2018 FFF Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

S$209
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Bonded

Men's Jogger

S$159
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Top

S$35
2 Colours


(1)

2018 England Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

S$209
1 Colour

Nike Therma Flex Association

Men's NBA T-Shirt

S$119
1 Colour

Nike Strike Flex

Men's Football Pants

S$115
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Hyper Elite

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

S$85
2 Colours

FFF Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Top

S$79
1 Colour

Brasil CBF Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Top

S$79
1 Colour

England Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Top

S$79
1 Colour