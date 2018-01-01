FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm SGT

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of S$75 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now

Men's LeBron James Basketball Clothing

9 Items

Sort By

Clear


(1)

Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition Authentic (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

S$275
1 Player Available


(1)

LeBron James Statement Edition Swingman Jersey (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

S$129
1 Player Available

LeBron James City Edition Swingman Jersey (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

S$129
1 Player Available

LeBron James Nike Dry (NBA Player Pack)

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

S$65
1 Colour

LeBron James All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

S$145 S$114.99
1 Colour

LeBron James All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

S$145 S$114.99
1 Colour

LeBron James Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

S$129
1 Player Available

Nike Dri-FIT LeBron

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

S$85
2 Colours

Nike LeBron Dri-FIT Elite

Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

S$75
2 Colours