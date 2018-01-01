FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm SGT

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of S$75 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now

Men's Jordan Clothing

30 Items

Sort By

Clear

Jordan Dri-FIT

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

S$49
2 Colours

Jordan Flight

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

S$49
2 Colours

Jordan

Men's Basketball Tank

S$49
2 Colours

Jordan Rise Diamond

Men's Basketball Shorts

S$65
3 Colours

Jordan AS Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

S$99 S$79.99
1 Colour

James Harden All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

S$145 S$114.99
1 Colour

LeBron James All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

S$145 S$114.99
1 Colour

Stephen Curry All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

S$145 S$114.99
1 Colour

Stephen Curry All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

S$145 S$114.99
1 Colour

LeBron James All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

S$145 S$114.99
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot

Men's Bomber Jacket

S$169
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot Diamond

Men's Shorts

S$119
2 Colours