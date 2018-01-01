FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm SGT

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of S$75 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now

Kids' Shoes

110 Items

Sort By

Clear


(52)

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low

Older Kids' Shoe

S$179
1 Colour


(3)

LeBron 15

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

S$219
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Older Kids' Running Shoe

S$165
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Max 270

Older Kids' Shoe

S$169
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Star Runner

Older Kids' Running Shoe

S$75
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 EZ

Older Kids' Shoe

S$139
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Older Kids' Shoe

S$125
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Older Kids' Shoe

S$125
3 Colours

Nike Star Runner

Older Kids' Running Shoe

S$75
1 Colour

Nike Star Runner

Younger Kids' Shoe

S$69
2 Colours

Nike Star Runner

Baby & Toddler Shoe

S$65
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Tiny 90

Baby & Toddler Shoe

S$85
1 Colour

KIDS' SHOES

On the field or off, you'll find the pair of Nike kids' shoes that's perfect for you. We offer a number of styles for football, running, basketball and more. Boots are great for colder weather, while sandals help you stay relaxed on a sunny day. Find Nike kids' shoes for both boys and girls or browse all Nike kids' clothing and shoes.

 

Customise kids’ shoes with NIKEiD >>