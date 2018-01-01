Kids' Basketball

11 Items

Sort By

Clear


(52)

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low

Older Kids' Shoe

S$179
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Zoom KDX

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

S$179
1 Colour


(1)

Air Jordan 13 Retro Low

Older Kids' Shoe

S$169 Sold Out
1 Colour


(3)

LeBron 15

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

S$219
3 Colours


(6)

LeBron Soldier XI

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

S$155
1 Colour


(1)

Kyrie 4 Mamba

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

S$139
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts

S$49 S$40
2 Colours


(10)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

S$35 S$30
2 Colours


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

S$199 S$139.99
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

S$85 S$69.99
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') 10" (25.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

S$35 S$30
2 Colours