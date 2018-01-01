Kids' Back to School

7 Items

Sort By

Nike Force 1

Younger Kids' Shoe

S$85
1 Colour

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Boys' Sandal

S$45 S$34.99
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(4)

Nike Classic

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

S$35
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Hayward Futura 2.0

Backpack

S$79
1 Colour

Nike Elemental

Kids' Backpack

S$42
2 Colours
CUSTOMISE

Nike Waffle 1 iD

Baby & Toddler Bootie

S$79
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Waffle 1 iD

Baby & Toddler Bootie

S$79
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD