FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm SGT

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of S$75 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now

Kids' Air Max Shoes

10 Items

Sort By

Clear


(2)

Nike Air Max 270

Older Kids' Shoe

S$169
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 EZ

Older Kids' Shoe

S$139
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Older Kids' Shoe

S$125
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Older Kids' Shoe

S$125
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Tiny 90 SE

Younger Kids' Shoe

S$105
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Tiny 90

Younger Kids' Shoe

S$105
3 Colours

Nike Air Max Tiny 90 SE

Baby & Toddler Shoe

S$85
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Tiny 90

Baby & Toddler Shoe

S$85
1 Colour


(1)

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

S$199 S$119.99
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Tiny 90

Younger Kids' Shoe

S$109 S$85
1 Colour

KIDS' NIKE AIR MAX SHOES

Kids' Air Max shoes offer style and comfort for boys and girls. Choose from a variety of designs and colours to complete your look. Air Sole technology provides cushion and protection from activity at school to the playground. Shop Air Max styles for men and women to find shoes for the whole family.

 

Customise your kids' Air Max shoes with NIKEiD >>