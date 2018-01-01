FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm SGT

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of S$75 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now

Girls' Clothing

44 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

S$49

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

S$49

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Tank

S$28

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top

S$35

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top

S$35

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top

S$35

Nike Seamless

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

S$29

Nike Seamless

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

S$29


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Older Kids' (Girls') Tights

S$49

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Capris

S$49


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts

S$28


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts

S$28

GIRLS’ CLOTHING & APPAREL

Whether she’s running to practice or walking the hallways with confidence, Nike has the selection of girls’ clothing that young athlete needs. Pair girls' pants with hoodies or jackets to keep her warm in the colder months or dress her in a graphic tee to help her stay stylish while at school. Complete the ultimate look with a pair of Nike girls’ shoes, designed with comfort and mobility in mind. Many girls' clothing styles feature Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat, helping your child stay dry and comfortable on the field and off. Shop all Nike clothing, available for men, women and boys.

 

Customise girls’ shoes with NIKEiD.