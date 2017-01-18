FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm SGT

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of S$75 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now

Boys' Dri-FIT Clothing

38 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

S$49

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

S$49

2018 FFF Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

S$89

2018 Brazil CBF Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

S$89

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

S$28

Nike

Older Kids' (Boys') 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

S$65

FC Barcelona Nike Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top

S$55

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

S$28


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Shorts

S$28


(1)

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

S$89


(1)

Nike Breathe

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top

S$35

2017/18 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

S$89