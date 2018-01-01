FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm SGT

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of S$75 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now

Boys' Clothing

71 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

S$49

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

S$49

2018 FFF Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

S$89

2018 Brazil CBF Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

S$89

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

S$28

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

S$45

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

S$35

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

S$39

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

S$28

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

S$28

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

S$89

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

S$89

BOYS' CLOTHING

Gear up for your next season or find something for everyday wear with boys’ clothing from Nike. Shop a variety of styles, including boys’ shirts, shorts, pants and more. Many of our performance styles feature Dri-FIT technology to help keep you comfortable and dry by wicking away sweat. Find the perfect footwear to match by shopping our selection of kids’ shoes or browse all Nike kids’ clothing.

 

Shop all boys' styles >>