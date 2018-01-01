Träning Fotboll Kläder

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>soccer/football>football training","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:soccer/football|collections:football training","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33982","facetValueName":"Football Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33982","facetValueName":"Football Training","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":36,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11188384","11113727","11633073","11533879","11533951","12159657","12172643","12099552","11206205","12099740","12159656","12172711"],"name":"Fotbollskläder. Nike.com SE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33982","facetValueName":"Football Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33982","facetValueName":"Football Training","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
FOTBOLLSKLÄDER
Få den fördel du behöver för att dominera säsongen med Nikes träningskläder för fotboll. Det lätta tyget främjar naturlig rörelse, är svettavvisande och ger en torr och bekväm känsla. Våra tröjor, shorts och byxor för fotboll fixar stilen för både träning och match. Shoppa träningskläder för fotboll till män, kvinnor, tjejer och killar.