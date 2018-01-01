{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>running>customise with nikeid","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:running|custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":23,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12543862","12543290","12546422","12546360","12530317","12501270","12530072","12501405","12515734","11863508","11896400","12548629"],"name":"Personalització amb NIKEiD Löpning Skor. Nike.com SE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

Personalització amb NIKEiD Löpning Skor Män

Kvinnor

Killar

Tjejer Förfina 23 Varor Sortera efter Senaste Popularitet Högsta pris Lägsta pris Rensa Använd (23)