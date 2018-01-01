{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>tennis","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|sport:tennis","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":59,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12104845","12099152","11923757","12101280","12101279","12138243","12101069","12119261","10838520","12101196","12099258","12099832"],"name":"Kvinnor Tennis Kläder. Nike.com SE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Kvinnor Tennis Kläder
59 Varor