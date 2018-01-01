POJKAR - PRODUKTER

Jordan "City of Flight" MA-1

Jacka för ungdom (killar)

1 230 kr
1 Färg

LeBron James All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Tröja Jordan NBA Connected Jersey för ungdom

680 kr
11 Färger

Toronto Raptors Nike Showtime

NBA-jacka för ungdom (killar)

640 kr
1 Färg

Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics Nike Icon Edition Swingman

NBA-jersey för ungdom

590 kr
6 Spelare tillgängliga

Kobe Bryant City Edition Swingman Jersey (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nike NBA-jersey för ungdom

590 kr
6 Spelare tillgängliga

Jordan Wings

Fleecebyxor för ungdom (killar)

550 kr
2 Färger

Jordan Like Mike

Huvtröja för ungdom (killar)

540 kr
1 Färg

Jordan Wings Fleece

Byxor för små barn (killar)

500 kr
2 Färger

Jordan Flight Fleece P-51

Byxor för ungdom (killar)

450 kr
1 Färg

Air Jordan Fleece

Byxor för ungdom (killar)

450 kr
1 Färg

Jordan Techno Heather

Huvtröja för små barn (killar)

450 kr
1 Färg

Jordan Flight AJ 11

Fleecebyxor för ungdom (killar)

450 kr
1 Färg

BASKETKLÄDER FÖR KILLAR

Spela med stil med Nikes basketkläder för killar. Kläderna har tillverkats med Dri-FIT-teknik som leder bort svett från huden så att du håller dig torr och behaglig. Shoppa bland vårt sortiment av basketlinnen, -t-shirtar och -shorts för killar, eller utforska vårt sortiment av basketkläder för tjejer. Fullända stilen med Nikes basketutrustning och -skor för killar.

 

