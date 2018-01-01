Kids' Sandals & Flip Flops

16 Items

Sort By

Nike Kawa SE

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

SAR 129

Nike Kawa SE

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

SAR 129


(4)

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Baby & Toddler Sandal

SAR 129

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Younger/Older Kids' Sandal

SAR 149


(7)

Nike Kawa

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

SAR 129


(2)

Nike Kawa

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

SAR 129


(7)

Nike Kawa

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

SAR 129

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Younger/Older Kids' Sandal

SAR 149

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Baby & Toddler Sandal

SAR 129


(1)

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Younger/Older Kids' Sandal

SAR 149

Nike Solay

Younger/Older Kids' Flip-Flop

SAR 109

Nike Solay

Younger/Older Kids' Flip-Flop

SAR 109

KIDS’ SANDALS

Warm weather calls for Nike kids’ sandals. We offer a variety of styles for boys and girls, from slides to flip-flops and more. You’ll find styles in sizes from baby and toddler upwards. Shop our entire selection of kids’ shoes to see all of the boys’ and girls’ footwear options.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>