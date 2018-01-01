Обувь для фитнеса

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>training>customise with nikeid","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:training|custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":5,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"24fd9210-e9ad-4ba3-8004-737dd2da847c","title":"","subtitle":"","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/eirffuqnhjt2hplaeu5m/image.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"card_link","actionText":null,"destinationId":"https://nikemoscow.com/","colorTheme":"light","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12379171","12494096","12494218","12519245","12548595","12379111","12379157","12379350","12379301","12379308","12379343"],"name":"Твой дизайн с NIKEiD Фитнес Обувь. Nike.com RU.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

Обувь для фитнеса Мужчины

Женщины Уточнить 11 позиции Сортировать по Самое новое Цена: высокая - низкая Цена: низкая - высокая Очистить Применить (11)