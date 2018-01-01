{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>roshe","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|collections:roshe","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12112396"],"name":"Кроссовки Roshe для детей. Nike.com RU.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Дети Roshe Обувь
1 позиция
ДЕТСКИЕ КРОССОВКИ NIKE ROSHE
Детские кроссовки Roshe One идеальны для любого случая. Эта стильная модель обеспечивает поддержку и амортизацию на весь день в школе или за ее пределами. Выбирай из разнообразия моделей с различными принтами и расцветками для мальчиков и девочек. Ищешь кроссовки Roshe для всей семьи? Выбирай модели для мужчин и женщин.