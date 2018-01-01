Clothing

2843 Items

Sort By



(65)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

379,99 LEI
8 Colours


(33)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Men's Jacket

379,99 LEI
8 Colours

+ More



(36)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

479,99 LEI
4 Colours


(21)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Trousers

379,99 LEI
2 Colours


(8)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

479,99 LEI
3 Colours


(6)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Shorts

329,99 LEI
5 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape

529,99 LEI
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

289,99 LEI
3 Colours


(6)

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

139,99 LEI
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

169,99 LEI
7 Colours

2018 FFF Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

669,99 LEI
1 Colour

Nike ACG

Men's Jacket

639,99 LEI
2 Colours

NIKE CLOTHING

Nike clothing includes styles for every sport, size, age and weather condition. Innovative materials, including sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and weather-defying Storm-FIT fabric, help keep you dry and comfortable, whatever your workout. Explore Nike clothing to find shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, hoodies and more in popular styles for the season.

 

Shop the entire selection >>