ERROR SCREENS

WHY DO I SEE THE 'YOUR SESSION HAS EXPIRED' MESSAGE?

· When you tap in to the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience, you are able to return to that experience without tapping in again—until the next Game Day. At that point, you will need to tap your jersey again, using the NikeConnect App.

WHY DO I SEE THE 'TIME OUT' MESSAGE?

· If you try to access the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience just using a URL, you will be asked to tap your jersey again, using the NikeConnect App.

WHY DO I SEE THE “GET BACK IN THE GAME” MESSAGE?

· The Nike NBA Connected Jersey Experience is designed to be viewed in Portrait mode, so you will see this message if you rotate your phone into Landscape mode.

· You are able to view the Game Recap Videos in Landscape mode from the Expanded View.

BLANK JERSEYS

WHY WAS I ASKED TO PICK A PLAYER WHEN THE EXPERIENCE FIRST LAUNCHED?

· Because of player trades and fluctuations in demand throughout the season, a fair number of jerseys actually leave the main production factory without a name/number assigned. These 'blank jerseys' will have the name/number added later, either at a local factory or even in a retail shop.

· Your 'blank jersey' may not look any different to a 'regular jersey'—unless you choose to customise it with your name, for example.

· But you will need to select which player from that team you'd like to follow in the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience, which is why you were presented with a list of players from that team.

I MADE A MISTAKE WHEN I PICKED THE PLAYER—HOW CAN I CHANGE THIS?

· If you made a mistake in picking your player for a “blank jersey,” you can still change this by going to Settings > Help > Select a different player and follow the instructions.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I MAKE A CUSTOM JERSEY WITH MY NAME ON IT?

· A custom jersey with your name on it will certainly be a 'blank jersey', so you'll need to follow the player selection process when you first log in.

MY FRIEND WAS ABLE TO CHANGE HIS PLAYER BUT WHY DON’T I SEE THAT SETTING?

· 'Select a different player' is only available to owners of a 'blank jersey'.