{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>soccer/football>dri-fit","pageCount":51,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:soccer/football|collections:dri-fit","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":609,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12038277","12038275","12038157","12038273","12038282","12038150","12038147","12122188","12038415","12038412","12122326","12038417"],"name":"Dri-FIT Futebol Vestuário. Nike.com PT.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}